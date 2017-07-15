Caribbean Beach Named Among World’s 10 Best

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

NEW YORK, USA, Saturday July 15, 2017 – Suitcase Magazine recently published its 2017 list of the world’s 10 best beaches, ranging from exotic stretches of palm-fringed, powdery white sand, to windswept coves and bays with dramatic views.

The Caribbean secured a place (or two, if you count Bocas del Toro on the Caribbean side of Panama) in the shape of Loblolly Beach in Anegada, British Virgin Islands (BVI) on the unranked list.

Here’s what the travel and style magazine had to say about the Caribbean listings:

Loblolly Beach, Anegada, British Virgin Islands

Consistently ranked one of the world’s best, Loblolly offers up a seemingly never ending stretch of pillow soft sandy beach that snakes its way along the transparent waters.

Thatched umbrellas, beach huts and a smattering of bars are dotted along but Loblolly retains a sense of calm due to its sheer length.

Take it all in from the 360-degree lookout or simply while away the days sunbathing and snorkelling.

Bocas del Toro, Panama

A sense of insider knowledge surrounds the beaches on Bocas del Toro, a group of islands on the Caribbean side of Panama. Often overlooked as a beach destination, hidden away on Bocas del Toro are a number of relatively unknown enclaves.

With powdery sand, idyllic slanted palm trees and a fringing of rainforest, the key to these beaches’ seclusion is their relative isolation.

The pick of the bunch is Red Frog Beach, where jungle and beach are within touching distance. Reach it via water taxi, with prerequisite hammocks, creaky beach bars and a handful of rustic resorts waiting for you.

Also making the list were the private island beaches of Pamalican in the Philippines; Tikehau Island in French Polynesia, renowned as one of the world’s best snorkelling spots; the secluded environmentally protected archipelago of Baia do Sancho in Fernando de Noronha, Brazil; and Koh Kradan in Thailand, described as “part National Park, part resort.”

In India, Radhanagar Beach on Havelock Island is famous for glorious sunsets over the Andaman Sea; while Honokalani Beach in Maui, Hawaii boasts a glittering deep black lava-stone beach.

South Beach in Miami earned its place for the “non-stop exuberant party atmosphere,” in contrast with the dramatic beauty of Rhossili Bay in Swansea, UK, a three-mile stretch of beach with fantastic views and a shipwreck visible at low tide.

