Caribbean Cruise Destinations to Advance Cruise Marketing Agenda in Europe

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Saturday August 26, 2017 – More than 60 representatives from ministries of tourism, tourism authorities, ports and private sector entities from 14 Caribbean territories are set to participate in the Seatrade Europe Cruise and River Cruise Convention in Hamburg, Germany next month.

The destinations will come together under the Caribbean Village banner, an initiative which has seen ports of call in the Caribbean working together to mount a collaborative response to the global competition facing the region’s cruise sector.

“The Caribbean Village continues to play an important role in our cruise marketing efforts and we have seen the benefits resulting from this joint marketing initiative especially from the European cruise brands. The cruise lines appreciate the joint effort we make to reach them collectively as the Caribbean Village,” said Nathan Dundas, General Manager, Brysons Shipping and Chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda Cruise Tourism Association. “More importantly, what we have recognized is that regional partnership for Caribbean destinations is more critical now than ever, if we are to compete effectively with other global cruising regions.”

The group will showcase new infrastructural developments and product enhancements as they meet with international cruise line brands at the September 6-8 convention which has become one of the most important international forums for the region as it seeks to expand its reach and create further inroads into the European market.

For Alberic Ellis, general manager, Port Authority of St. Martin, the partnership is an important vehicle.

“Bringing together Caribbean destinations under one pavilion displays unity and strength. This collaboration conceived by the Caribbean Village has not only allowed us to increase our visibility in the European market but it has giving us the opportunity to network and bond with key players of the industry,” he said.

The initiative has seen an increase in the number of destinations coming on board since its inception. It is expected to continue to play a pivotal role in maximising industry opportunities and meeting challenges.

“The Caribbean Village has helped us to grow our European business significantly over the years. At the same time we have been able to learn much from our Caribbean partners in a spirit of unity and collaboration,” said William Tatham, Vice President, Cruise Shipping and Marina Operations, at the Port Authority of Jamaica.

