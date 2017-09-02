Caribbean Dominates List of 10 Outrageously Gorgeous Destination Wedding Locations

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

NEW YORK, United States, Saturday September 2, 2017 – It’s no secret that Caribbean destinations are among the top choices for couples wanting to tie the knot.

But many of them have received the vote of confidence of Elite Daily, an online news platform that calls itself The Voice of Generation Y, being listed among the “10 Outrageously Gorgeous Destination Wedding Locations To Add To Your Wish List”.

Here’s a look at the list and what Elite Daily said about the Caribbean picks.

Puerto Rico

“When the clear blueness of the sky matches the water, you’ve landed in paradise,” Elite Daily says. “As much as saying ‘I do’ is the most anticipated part, getting toes deep into those soft sandy beaches is an added bonus. Make sure you aim the bouquet toss at that water, though.”

Sandals’ over-the-water chapel got specific mention. Elite Daily says: “A chapel over the water is definitely something for the books. And it’s not just any only water, but clear blue water that actually looks like something you should be swimming in. This intimate location is a pretty big deal.”

Belize

Elite Daily said that “from Mayan ruins to amazing marine life, Belize sure is an extra sweet location for a wedding”.

Dominican Republic

“Between the exquisite rainforests and the gorgeous beaches, what’s not to love?” it asked about the Dominican Republic. “Might as well honeymoon here as well, or you’re seriously missing out.”

Aruba

Elite Daily says the scenery in Aruba is filled with bright, tropical pastels that pair perfectly with your magical moment.

“Even if your wedding isn’t outside, you still have to experience these awesome shores sometime.”

