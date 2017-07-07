Caribbean Rum & Beer Festival Returns to Barbados

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Friday July 7, 2017 – The Caribbean Rum and Beer Festival is heading back to Barbados this year.

After spending several years away and being hosted in Grenada and St Maarten, the annual beverage expo is back where it started.

“The first Caribbean Rum and Beer Festival was held in Barbados back in 2010 and after discussions with local stakeholders we feel the time is perfect to bring our unique event back home,” explained Barbados-based festival director Cheryl Collymore.

The December 9, 2017 festival is a rum and beer trade expo that is used by distilleries, breweries and distributors to showcase their products to an enthusiastic audience of local and international visitors.

“Companies are constantly searching for cost effective ways to reach targeted customers, and the Caribbean Rum and Beer Festival provides an excellent platform,” Collymore noted.

The festival will include: a golf tournament; product sampling, seminars on rum and craft beer, chocolate pairings, a rum cocktail bartending competition, a cigar and rum area, and demonstrations on cooking with rum and beer.

The festival’s operation director, Dr Glyn Williams said the event is a way to invite people from all over the world to come to Barbados and “learn more about the history, variety and versatility of these amazing products”.

