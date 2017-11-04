Caribbean Rum & Beer Festival Supports Region’s Tourism Recovery Efforts

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Saturday November 4, 2017 – The 2017 Caribbean Rum & Beer Festival is throwing its support behind the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) efforts to help Caribbean families and countries recover and rebuild after the monstrous hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated some member destinations.

The December 9, 2017 festival, an authentic Caribbean event, will be raising monies for the CTO Hurricane Relief Fund, which was activated through GoFundMe.

“We were horrified by the devastation inflicted on the region by the Category 5 hurricanes in September 2017 and, as an authentic Caribbean event, we felt obligated to assist those affected,” Cheryl Collymore, the festival director said.

“As the region’s tourism development agency, the CTO is a reputable organization with a history of coming to the support of Caribbean countries hit by natural disasters and we are happy to support its efforts.”

The 2017 Caribbean Rum & Beer Festival will take place at the Rockley Golf & Country Club in Barbados. Five per cent of ticket and exhibitor space rental will be contributed to the CTO Hurricane Relief Fund. Regional producers who may not be attending the event will be encouraged to donate bottles of product to the festival to be sold, with every cent from those sales going to the fund.

In addition, on-site activities at the festival venue will be organized to raise money for the relief fund, while a page has been established on the festival’s website encouraging people to donate.

“Hurricanes Irma and Maria have had a significant impact on families and countries in the affected countries and we welcome any contribution to the CTO Hurricane Fund,” the CTO’s secretary general Hugh Riley said.

“We are grateful to the organizers of the Caribbean Rum & Beer festival for their generous contribution.”

Those unable to attend the 2017 Caribbean Rum & Beer Festival can still donate to the CTO Hurricane Relief Fund through their GoFundMe page.

Among activities at the event will be a selection of rum and beer products to sample and purchase, intriguing master classes on a variety of rum and beer related subjects presented by industry experts, a highly competitive highly competitive Rum Cocktail Wars bartender competition, creative culinary demonstrations of cooking with rum and beer and chocolate pairing with rum and beer.

The Caribbean Rum & Beer Festival, which has previously been hosted in Barbados, Grenada and St Maarten, has been awarded a ‘Best Event’ accolade by RAD Season, an international adventure specialist travel company, and was rated as one of the Top 10 Best Drinking Festivals in the World.

