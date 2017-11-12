Carnival Cruise Brands Return to Grand Turk, St Thomas, San Juan

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

FLORIDA, United States, Sunday November 12, 2017 – Several cruise line brands from world’s largest cruise company, Carnival Corporation, have started returning this month to three of Caribbean’s most popular destinations – Grand Turk, St. Thomas and San Juan.

Most of the nearly 100 destinations in the Caribbean have been fully operational since the storms, and the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) is reporting that nearly 90 percent of the region is open for business.

Carnival Corporation brands have operated normal schedules in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in September, modifying itineraries for only a handful of impacted destinations. And vigorous recovery efforts to restore cruise travel to those affected destinations have led to the re-opening of cruise ports in Grand Turk, St Thomas and San Juan.

Carnival Cruise Line returned to Grand Turk on November 1, and will return to San Juan on November 30 and St Thomas on January 9; Seabourn visited St Thomas on November 3 and will return to San Juan on December 18; and Holland America Line returned to Grand Turk on November 6, St Thomas on November 8 and San Juan on December 7.

AIDA Cruises returned to Grand Turk on November 9; Princess Cruises return to St Thomas today, Grand Turk on December 15 and San Juan on December 20; Costa Cruises will return to San Juan on December 17 and Grand Turk on December 23.

P&O Cruises UK will return to Grand Turk on December 20.

“The Caribbean covers a far-reaching region of more than one million square miles, so it is important to know the vast majority of its islands realized little or no impact from the September storms, and we have been sailing thousands of guests to the Caribbean for great vacations,” said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation.

“The Caribbean is the world’s most popular region for cruise vacations – and its people and businesses are not only great hosts to our guests, but they also have a strong spirit and resilience. So, for those few islands that were impacted, we applaud them for their tireless efforts to recover and rebound, stronger than ever. We are thrilled to have our brands beginning to return to renowned destinations such as Grand Turk, St Thomas and San Juan, and we know our guests will also be happy to have those ports as part of their cruise vacation.”

In October, the FCCA announced it launched www.CaribbeanIsOpen.com, a website that is part of its multifaceted, million-dollar campaign to generate awareness that the majority of Caribbean destinations are operating normally, unhindered by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and have been welcoming and continue to welcome tens of thousands of travelers every day.

