Carnival Offering More Cruises to Havana

FLORIDA, United States, Saturday August 19, 2017 – Following strong response to its first-ever cruises to Cuba announced earlier this year, Carnival Cruise Line has added five more voyages featuring extended calls in Havana in 2018.

The new voyages on Carnival Paradise include three five-day cruises to Havana and Cozumel or Key West departing February 17, July 2 and September 5, 2018; a six-day sailing featuring Havana and Grand Cayman departing August 26, 2018; and an eight-day voyage with stops at Havana, Grand Cayman and Cozumel departing August 18, 2018.

All of the voyages include a day-long call and overnight in Havana with the eight-day cruise of August 18, 2018, offering two full days at the historic Cuban capital.

“Our cruises to Cuba have been very well received and we’re delighted to provide our guests with additional opportunities to experience and explore this fascinating and sought-after destination,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Earlier this year, Carnival announced a series of four- and five-day voyages to Havana that kicked off in late June. Upcoming voyages in the initial programme include four- and five-day cruises.

Carnival Paradise guests can select from nearly 20 different shore excursion experiences that showcase Cuba’s vibrant culture, majestic beauty and centuries-old architectural landmarks.

Aboard Carnival Paradise, guests will be treated to a full schedule of daytime activities and nighttime entertainment, including newly added Cuban-themed entertainment and activities.

