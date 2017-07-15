Cayman Airways Adds Nonstop Flights to Montego Bay this Summer

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Saturday July 15, 2017 – Cayman Airways is operating nonstop flights between Grand Cayman and Montego Bay twice-weekly this summer.

Executive Vice President of Finance and Commercial Affairs at the airline, Paul Tibbetts, says the additional service will open more seats for the Jamaica market overall during the summer period when there is heavy demand for travel between Grand Cayman and Jamaica, especially for Montego Bay and the surrounding area.

“We know that summer is an important time for visiting relatives in either market, so we’re thrilled to be able to offer this convenient service to make their travel experience more seamless and enjoyable,” he said.

Scheduled to allow for long weekend getaways as well as longer visits, the additional Montego Bay service which started on July 3 and will continue until September 11, operates on Mondays and Fridays.

Additionally, the airline has launched a new toll-free number for customers in Jamaica to call for flight information and bookings. The number, 866-759-1372, connects customers in Jamaica with Cayman Airways Reservations directly.

