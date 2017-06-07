Cayman Islands Hotels Offer Worry Free Hurricane Guarantee

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Wednesday June 7, 2017 – Are you planning a Cayman Islands holiday but worried it will be ruined if a storm hits this hurricane season?

Well, you can have peace of mind, thanks to the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism offering a Worry Free Hurricane Guarantee that will cover the cost of cancellations and shortened trips.

The guarantee offered to guests at participating hotels, condos and villas across Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman covers any cancellations made prior to arrival and compensation if vacation time is cut short because of inclement weather on your Cayman Islands trip.

“Our top priority at the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism is to provide a positive and memorable vacation experience for our guests – one that is unburdened by the stresses of everyday life,” said Director of Tourism Rosa Harris.

“This guarantee allows travellers to plan their stays in the Cayman Islands with complete peace of mind, ensuring they are covered even in the unlikely event that their trip is cut short due to inclement weather.”

As soon as a storm is anticipated, guests may cancel their vacation with at most only a one-night penalty for cancellations made up to 48 hours prior to check-in. Some establishments are even offering cancellation up to 24 hours or less before the reserved stay, with zero penalties.

A free replacement stay is being offered by many properties as well, allowing guests to rebook for the same duration as the originally booked stay, regardless of how many days were affected by a hurricane or storm.

