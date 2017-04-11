Classic International Hotel opens in Guyana

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Tuesday April 11, 2017 – As tourist arrivals to Guyana increase, so is demand for accommodation.

And last week, a hotel that began construction back in December 2014 opened its doors in the east of the country, providing another option for people visiting the CARICOM nation.

The four-storey Classic International Hotel and Suites in Berbice, which faces the scenic Corentyne River and Suriname, has four presidential suites, 28 luxurious rooms, a restaurant, swimming pool, and poolside bar. There are future plans for a casino and two yachts for tourists to visit the Corentyne River.

At the grand opening of the hotel last Thursday, Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin congratulated the owner, Haresh Narine Sugrim, for “stepping up to the plate and boosting this town, to accommodate its visitors with this spanking new facility.”

Mayor of the municipality Krishnand Jaichand said Classic Hotel, during its construction phase, provided meaningful jobs for dozens of people.

The hotel now employs 40 persons.

In 2016, Guyana recorded a 12.7 per cent increase in visitor arrivals. That was nearly 30,000 more visitors than the previous year.

