Climb High or Dive Deep: Explore Beyond Grenada’s Beaches

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, Saturday November 25, 2017 – Travelers looking for an activity-filled itinerary with a unique experience every day don’t have to look any further than Grenada, the Spice Isle of the Caribbean.

The extremely diverse landscapes on the islands of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique provide the opportunity to explore everything from underwater wrecks and coral reefs to cascading waterfalls and lush rainforests all in one trip.

Travelers have a variety of tours to choose from that can take them through the mountains, down rivers, and above forest canopies.

Chasing waterfalls such as Concord, Seven Sisters and Annandale is made easy with a guided hiking tour through plantation fields and lush rainforests. None take longer than 45 minutes to reach, but all have invigorating water to jump into at the end.

A thrilling way to see the Seven Sisters Waterfall is from high above with the Grenada High Wire and Zip Line Challenge tour – a fun, blood pumping obstacle course ranging from 25-40 feet above the ground. Adventurers jump from platform-to-platform through the forest canopy where the famous Mona Monkey makes an appearance and exotic birds fly by and then go zip-lining at high speeds at the end of each zone.

Just a short drive away is Mt.Qua Qua, the most rigorous hiking trail, but most rewarding, within the Grand Etang National Park. Instagram-worthy views are had at the very top at 2,370 feet above sea level.

To venture through the island without breaking a sweat, tours such as Sun Hunters Dune Buggy Adventure Tours has a variety of routes to choose from that include stops to River Salle Sulfur Spring, Annandale Falls, and just about anywhere the heart desires. For a cooler experience, river tubing provides an exhilarating adventure down the Balthazar River with moments of refreshing dips in the water surrounded by exotic scenery of tropical vegetation.

Divers, snorkelers and ocean lovers alike will enjoy all that Grenada’s underwater depths have to offer. The world’s first Underwater Sculpture Park in Molinere Bay is not to be missed as it has more than 65 statues that have become home to colorful coral and marine life. Although the best way to see the sculptures is by scuba diving, Sandals LaSource Grenada now offers non-scuba diving guests the option to SNUBA, which allows swimmers to stay underwater with a hose attached to a regulator above the surface.

Both Grenada and Carriacou have been acknowledged as wreck diving havens in the Caribbean. Between the two islands, there are 20 wrecks for divers of all levels with shallow water wrecks for beginners to massive wrecks for advanced divers such as the famous Bianca C, the largest in the Caribbean, a 160-meter vessel which sank in the harbor in 1961. Coral reefs are plentiful in the tri-island destination with a range of sponges, colorful fish and other fascinating marine life. Certified tour guides on either island provide personalized experiences that take divers to the most popular spots for ideal marine life viewing.