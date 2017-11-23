PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, Thursday November 23, 2017 – Travelers to the Caribbean are always seeking that “perfect” experience in paradise. For the next several days a popular Bahamas hotel is offering Thanksgiving specials to make it easier than ever to turn the fantasy into reality.

Unaffected by September’s hurricanes, Comfort Suites Paradise Island is ready to welcome guests to the family-friendly property, which is conveniently located adjacent to Atlantis Paradise Island resort.

The hotel’s “Surprise Sales” give travelers great deals on one of the Caribbean’s best hospitality values. In addition to full access to Atlantis, complimentary full American buffet breakfast daily and free WiFi, these limited-time offers mean that guests can enjoy an unforgettable Caribbean experience without breaking the bank.

Comfort Suites’ Black Friday special (Tracking Code BLKFRI) is available for booking from Thursday, November 23 to Friday, November 24, 2017, and travel must be completed between November 25 and November 30, 2017.

Bookings for the all-suite resort’s Cyber Monday special (Tracking CodeCyber) must be made between Sunday, November 26 and Monday, November 27, 2017. The travel window for the deal is December 11 to December 21, 2017.

Guests must contact Comfort Suites Paradise Island’s Reservations Department at + 1 242 363-3680 directly to take advantage of the special rates.

For more information about Comfort Suites Paradise Island, visit www.comfortsuitespi.com, send an email to info@comfortsuitespi.com or call + 1 242 363-3680.