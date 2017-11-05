More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, Sunday November 5, 2017 – Comfort Suites Paradise Island, a member of the Choice Hotels International, Inc., family of franchises, is among the vast majority of Caribbean hotels that were not seriously impacted by recent storms and are welcoming visitors to indulge in the region’s world-renowned hospitality product.

The popular all-suite hotel reports that following the passage of Hurricane Irma through The Islands of The Bahamas in September, the property received no damages as Hurricane Irma did not directly affect New Providence and Paradise Island. Therefore, after the warnings were removed, “we quickly returned to normal operational mode, completing all post-hurricane cleanup efforts and resumed all normal hotel operation activities,” reported Jermaine Wright, General Manager of Comfort Suites Paradise Island. Wright further noted that bookings were encouraging as the hotel prepares for an exciting winter season.

Expressing solidarity with affected destinations in the Caribbean, including parts of The Bahamas that were impacted by the storm, Wright lauded the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s “One Caribbean Family” initiative that allows hotels across the region to help those who have been adversely impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, while also highlighting that more than 70 percent of Caribbean destinations have not been affected and are ready to welcome visitors as usual.

He noted that The Bahamas understands the challenges and hurdles of rebounding from damaging storms, having experienced Hurricane Matthew last year.

Wright further noted that the family-owned property consistently receives high guest satisfaction ratings with visitors regularly reporting that the resort’s unique brand of hospitality makes them “feel like family”. The owners are intimately involved with the hotel product, supporting the dedicated team and ensuring that the product is constantly upgraded and maintained to industry standards. “This rubs off on our staff, who take an enormous amount of pride in the property and the way we treat guests,” he stated.

“We have just completed refurbishment efforts totaling more than US$300,000 to update our Crusoe’s Restaurant outdoor space, pool bar and deck,” he added, disclosing that total refurbishment expenditure to date exceeds $10 million for the entire property.

Comfort Suites Paradise Island continues to upgrade and expand its product, including its food and beverage experience, which features the Comfort Suites brand’s signature full complimentary hot and hearty breakfast.

“We are a Comfort Suites hotel with a difference,” said Wright, explaining that Crusoe’s Restaurant offers an expanded lunch menu and elegant dining options. At Comfort Suites Paradise Island, all registered child guests eat lunch and dinner free when dining with a registered paying adult.

Guests of Comfort Suites Paradise Island are also able to use the swimming pools, inviting beaches, casino, Lazy River Ride and water slides at Atlantis Paradise Island, which is located adjacent to Comfort Suites. With approved signing privileges, Comfort Suites guests can also enjoy Atlantis’ restaurants and lounges.