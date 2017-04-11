Cruise Association Confirms Visitor Harassment in Jamaica Has Dipped

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Tuesday April 11, 2017 – The Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) has hailed Jamaica’s success in significantly reducing visitor harassment.

During a three-day fact finding trip to the island, the FCCA team led by President, Michelle Paige, said Jamaica has done a tremendous job in tackling the problem head on, noting that there were clear signs that guests could move about freely without fear of being followed or badgered.

“The problem is that a lot of the guests have either been complaining or have been reluctant to experience the product because of some of the things they had to go through. That was a major turnoff and certainly was bad for business,” she pointed out.

Paige also said that this threatened to derail the special relationship the FCCA has shared with Jamaica for over five decades.

Cruise officials, she indicated, remain unconvinced that the situation had changed, despite representation made by a high powered delegation, led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, which visited Miami nearly six months ago.

“So we decided to come and see for ourselves; as the saying goes the proof is in the pudding. We decided to do something which we haven’t done in 20-odd years, and that is to take a high-level team on the ground in Jamaica to see what exactly is going on.

“We can safely say that we are leaving more impressed than we have ever been. If what we saw here over the past three days can be sustained, then you guys have every reason to be optimistic,” Paige said.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett welcomed the FCCA delegation’s visit to get a first-hand view of the Government’s anti-harassment efforts which he said “clearly have been bearing fruits.”

“What we are seeing is a positive shift in momentum for Jamaica. We have always been a special destination that everybody wanted to be associated with. Our problem has always been with the harassment and the complaints from guests. Once we get that under control, then there is no stopping us from being the destination of choice in the Caribbean,” he contended.

