A Cruise Ship That Will Sail to the Caribbean Next Year Has a Race Track on Board!

LAS VEGAS, United States, Saturday August 19, 2017 – Norwegian Cruise Line has revealed features and amenities for Norwegian Bliss, the line’s sixteenth ship which has the Caribbean on its itinerary.

Norwegian Bliss will boast many firsts at sea for the global market including the largest competitive race track at sea and an open-air laser tag course.

Guests will be able to put the pedal to the metal for the first time aboard a North American-based cruise ship with a two level electric-car race track, the longest at sea at nearly 1,000 feet, reaching up to 30 miles per hour . The electric cars run silent but guests will have the full racing experience, as the sounds of a race car engine are piped in through speakers located in the car’s headrest.

Cruise passengers can also test their agility at the open-air laser tag course.

Themed as an abandoned space station, the course comes to life both day and night as guests go into stealth-mode and compete against family and friends with state-of-the art laser guns.

“Norwegian Bliss will no doubt be our most incredible ship to date,” said Norwegian Cruise Line president and CEO Andy Stuart

“We have elevated Norwegian Bliss’s onboard experience to new heights, bringing the best features from across our fleet plus exciting new first-at-sea activities like the largest race track and new dining concepts to create the ultimate cruising experience.”



At approximately 167,800 tonnes and accommodating 4,000 guests, Norwegian Bliss is currently being constructed at MEYER WERFT in Papenburg, Germany and is scheduled for delivery next year.

Beginning on November 17, 2018, it will sail seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruises each Saturday from PortMiami, featuring calls in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands and Nassau, Bahamas.

