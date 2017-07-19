Cuba on Itinerary of Another Norwegian Cruise Ship

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

HAVANA, Cuba, Wednesday July 19, 2017 – A year after Norwegian Sky sailed into Cuba, Norwegian Cruise Line will make the Caribbean island a stop for another one of its cruise ships.

From May next year, the 1,936-passenger Norwegian Sun will sail an all-inclusive four-day itinerary to Havana, along with three-day cruises to the Bahamas.

The ship, which currently sails to Alaska in the summer, is being repositioned to Port Canaveral, Florida next summer for the Cuba sailings. The larger Norwegian Jewel will take the Sun’s place for the Alaska cruises.

Norwegian began offering short, all-inclusive cruises to Cuba in May this year from Miami on Norwegian Sky. And like its sister ship, Norwegian Sun’s new Cuba and Bahamas sailings out of Port Canaveral will feature unlimited complimentary beverages included in the cost of the cruise.

“Our all-inclusive model aboard Norwegian Sky has been very well-received and as we evaluated the opportunity to expand upon that concept, we felt that Port Canaveral was the ideal location to offer our guests a value-rich on board experience and exciting action-packed ports-of-call, including an overnight call in Havana, Cuba,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Sun’s cruises to Cuba will leave Port Canaveral each Monday, beginning May 7, 2018, and feature a call on Key West, Florida and an overnight stay in Havana, returning to Port Canaveral each Friday.

The Bahamas cruises will feature calls in Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian’s private island beach paradise that was recently enhanced with new food and beverage outlets, expanded cabanas for daily rental and a new underwater snorkeling garden.

