Delays Mean Beaches Resort Not Likely to Open in Barbados Before 2020

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Saturday August 12, 2017 – A planned Beaches Resort in Barbados will likely take another three years to be ready to accept guests.

Despite several delays, the Sandals hotel chain, under which the Beaches brand falls, is promising that the property is still on the cards.

Construction of the Beaches Resort was initially due to begin in the middle of April 2015 and was due to be completed in 22 months.

Public Relations Manager for Sandals Barbados David Hinds Hinds told Barbados Today online newspaper that “hopefully by the summer of 2020”, Beaches Resort will be welcoming guests.

“But, as you know, that also is subject to change due to various factors, including construction, weather, but that is the plan and we are optimistic that it will be fulfilled,” he said.

A year ago, Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chairman of Sandals Resorts International Adam Stewart said he was looking forward to the construction of the Beaches property, while explaining at the time that construction of Sandals Royal in Dover Christ Church took priority over the St Peter development.

At that time, Stewart said there was a year’s delay in the Beaches plan, putting its opening around 2019.

Sandals, which opened its first resort in Barbados in November 2013, – Sandals Barbados – is preparing to unveil Sandals Royal next year.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)