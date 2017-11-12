Destination Trinidad & Tobago: Re-Born, Re-Focused and Ready to Do Business

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Sunday November 12, 2017 – Trinidad and Tobago has a message for those interested in its tourism product: It has been reborn, is now refocused and ready for business.

It’s a message the Tourism Minister Shamfa Cudjoe delivered as she led a delegation from the twin-island republic at the prestigious tourism trade show, World Travel Market (WTM) in London last week.

She says the government is refocusing its efforts on the development of the tourism sector.

“We are re-developing all of our tourism offerings and getting ready to welcome the Brix Hotel which is part of the Marriott Autograph Collection, and in Tobago we are getting ready for Sandals,” she noted.

Highlighting the excitement and vibrancy of destination Trinidad and Tobago with its wide ranging cultural tourism products and biodiversity, she added: “One country, two islands, two different sets of experiences. Rich biodiversity, butterflies, birds, nesting sites for turtles and much more.”

Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Transportation, Councillor Nadine Stewart-Phillips explained the reasons for Tobago’s focus on cultural tourism, noting that the Tobago House of Assembly recently merged the departments of culture with tourism and transportation.

During WTM, Virgin Atlantic’s Content Creator, Lizzy Davis, announced the launch of a project, ‘Let’s Map Tobago’, which allows stakeholders as well as visitors to upload photos of events, places and people. The project is supported across all social channels and is powered by Google. Other activities announced at World Travel Market were the Lime 365 Calendar of Events, the development of new tourism entities in Trinidad and Tobago to manage the tourism sector and efforts to secure increased and new airlift.

