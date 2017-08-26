Details Emerging About a New Resort Coming to the Cayman Islands

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Saturday August 26, 2017 – Howard Hospitality Group (HHG), an international hotel investor, developer and operator, has revealed the latest details surrounding a development planned for the former Pageant Beach site in Grand Cayman.

The company recently submitted plans for a US$285 million new-build property, which will feature a 456-room resort and condominiums. Designed to showcase the site’s pristine beachfront location, with close attention to environment sustainability and preserving the area’s beauty, the property was planned with the advance blessing of the Department of Environment.

“As a company, we are passionate about making and maintaining a positive contribution to the Caymanian economy, and preserving the integrity of the island as much as possible as we work to develop the tourism landscape,” said Howard Sitzer, chairman of HHG. “Our new resort project on the site of the former Pageant Beach is being designed in a way that will mirror HHG’s own appreciation for the environment and exceptional design, with welcoming, livable architecture and amenities. Our goal is to create a place that helps locals and travelers experience the very best of the Cayman Islands, on all fronts.”

The resort will feature a dynamic look fusing modern design with authentic, local flavour. Upon completion, the resort will boast a sleek, vibrant layout with seven food and beverage outlets – one of which will be a rooftop bar and grill-, a rooftop spa, a movie screening room, a rooftop infinity pool and three additional pools.

The property will also have six waterfront villas, as well as condominiums, which will be available for purchase.

The resort brand is yet unnamed, but HHG announced that it will feature a five-star major global brand that will be operated by the Howard Hospitality Group under a licensing agreement. HHG plans to begin construction in the first quarter of 2018, with an opening tentatively slated for 2020.

