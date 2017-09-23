Discover the Birthplace of Rum in the Caribbean

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Saturday September 23, 2017 – Barbados is considered the birthplace of rum, and Mount Gay distillery – founded in 1703 – is believed to produce the oldest rum found anywhere in the world.

Today’s connoisseurs always appreciate a gift bottle of Barbadian Rum – and there are a number to select from, including Mount Gay Rum, Foursquare Rum, Cockspur Rum, and St Nicholas Abbey Rum.

Rum is the essence of this Caribbean nation’s culture. It ignites the gossip in bars and sometimes even binds business deals. It is celebrated by every sector of our society, from farm workers to property tycoons.

So just say yes to that first rum punch, and you’ll soon ease into the spirit of island life.

As the saying goes, time flies when you’re having rum! (Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.)

