Disney’s Private Island in the Bahamas Remains Best in the World

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Thursday July 27, 2017 – Cruise Critic, the world’s leading cruise reviews site and online cruise community, has announced the winners of its second annual Cruisers’ Choice Destination Awards, and a private island in the Bahamas is on top yet again.

Disney’s Castaway Cay is the Best Cruise Line Private Island for the second year in a row, in the awards that name the world’s top cruise destinations across 15 regions worldwide, based entirely on consumer ratings submitted with reviews.

Highlights among cruisers include Serenity Bay – an adults-only beach – a complimentary barbecue lunch, and the ease of transportation around the island.

Castaway Cay was also ranked as the top-rated Caribbean island. It edged out King’s Wharf (Best in the Eastern Caribbean, Bahamas & Bermuda), Curacao (Best in the Southern Caribbean) and Cozumel (Best in the Western Caribbean).

Castaway Cay, formerly Gorda Cay, is an ultra-tidy 1,000-acre splash of sun and sand located near Great Abaco Island.

Owned by the Walt Disney Company, the island is used exclusively for passengers of its cruise line. Before becoming one of the cruise line’s most popular ports of call, it was a haven for pirates and, subsequently, smugglers.

