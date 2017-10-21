Dominica’s Tourism Sector Not Completely Wiped Out By Hurricane Maria

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

ROSEAU, Dominica, Saturday October 21, 2017 – Despite the hard hit from Hurricane Maria last month, Dominica’s tourism sector is getting back on track, with some properties open for business.

Prior to the September 18 direct hit by Maria, there were 73 properties with 909 guest rooms. As of Tuesday, 64 of those properties had been reassessed for hurricane damage and 32 of them were found to be “moderately damaged and able to operate now or in the near future”, according to the Discover Dominica Authority.

It added that 27 properties have been severely damaged or destroyed, with serious to total destruction of structures including roofs, electrical and plumbing. Wi-Fi is not available in most cases. The properties that suffered moderate damage account for 51 percent of the total room stock or 467 guestrooms.

“While some of our accommodations and sites have been damaged by hurricane Maria, our welcoming spirit has not been deterred. Many within the hospitality sector have regrouped and welcome voluntourism visitors,” the Authority said.

It also reported that most natural sites have been assessed.

Unfortunately, “access roads to these sites have been damaged and consequently tourist sites and natural attractions are currently closed until repair work is complete”.

Overall, 35 percent of reefs at dive sites were damaged, particularly sponges and softer corals above 45 feet.

“Currently all nine dive operators are closed for business and most will not be operational before January 2018. Upon resumption the number of dives per day will be reduced to ease the strain on the fragile reefs,” it said.

LIAT and Seaborne Airlines have resumed commercial flights to Dominica and are operating at a limited capacity.

Seaborne Airlines began commercial flights to and from Dominica on October 11. Flights depart San Juan, Puerto Rico at 12:45 pm and depart Dominica 3:00 pm daily, while LIAT will operate commercial flights as follows:

*Return flight to Antigua (LI624) will operate on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday departing Antigua at 11:30am and Dominica at 1:10pm;

*Return flight to Barbados (LI601) will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday departing Barbados at 10am and Dominica at noon.

That schedule will run until November 7.

Additionally, L’Express des Iles ferry service is operating to Guadeloupe, Martinique and St Lucia from the Roseau Ferry Terminal. The ferry travels the Martinique /St Lucia route on Mondays Wednesdays and Fridays departing Dominica at 10:30 am and on Saturdays at 3 pm. Service to Guadeloupe from Dominica is at 11:30 am on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and at 9:15 am on Saturdays.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)