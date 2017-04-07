Dunn’s River Falls Gets An Upgrade

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Friday April 7, 2017 – One of Jamaica’s popular tourist attractions has got an upgrade.

Officials believe that the $122-million Central Gardens theme park at Dunn’s River, Ocho Rios will bring even more guests and, by extension, more cruise ships to Jamaica.

The state-of-the-art theme park comes equipped with a water slide and a splash pad.

Chairman of the National Cruise Council (NCC), Michael Belnavis, says Dunn’s River currently attracts more than 800,000 visitors annually – a figure he expects to surpass one million before year end.

“Dunn’s River has been for many years the number-one attraction in the Caribbean. Such has been its dominance that almost every attraction between Falmouth and Ocho Rios has married their product with Dunn’s River as part of their marketing strategy. It is now fashionable for them to tell the guest to go to Dunn’s River first, then finish off your day with us for one price,” he noted.

Belnavis said Jamaica was already on course to becoming the number-one cruise destination in the region and that the recent Dunn’s River upgrade has all but sealed the deal.

In addition to Dunn’s River, tour operator Chukka has recently invested US$3.5 million in its Good Hope, Trelawny, facility; Wata Land in St. Mary has spent in excess of US$1 million doing an upgrade, while Appleton has pumped $1 billion into upgrading its visitor centre in St. Elizabeth.

