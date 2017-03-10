Fashion Mega Brand J. Crew Features This Caribbean Destination In Their Latest Style Guide

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, Friday March 10, 2017 – Antigua and Barbuda and luxury resort Curtain Bluff play hosts for the J. Crew Spring/Summer 2017 Style Guide.

The destination offers stunning backdrop to the latest fashions from J. Crew, a multi-brand, multi-channel American fashion retailers.

The J. Crew Spring/Summer campaign feature, in print and online, follows H&M featuring Antigua and Barbuda in their 2016 swimsuit commercial, further strengthening the fashion connection to Antigua and Barbuda and encouraging conglomerates and businesses to choose Antigua and Barbuda as their backdrop, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority said.

It added that “the visibility will inspire J. Crew shoppers to discover Antigua and Barbuda firsthand, increasing the number of visitors, with some followers on social media already asking where the photos were taken”.

J. Crew has 3.8 million followers across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and over 80 million copies of catalogs distributed in a year.

It is one of the most popular brands for women’s, men’s and children’s apparel and accessories, including a wedding line. It operates more than 551 locations throughout the United States and world, as well as doing business through their catalog and online.

