First AC Hotels by Marriott Opens in the Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Wednesday May 3, 2017 – The first AC Hotels by Marriott has opened in the Caribbean.

AC Hotel San Juan Condado opened last month, inviting guests to experience Puerto Rico’s newest lifestyle hotel on the “Island of Enchantment”.

“We are thrilled to bring this new breed of lifestyle hotel to the urban and culturally rich capital of Puerto Rico – San Juan,” said Reynaldo Rey Fernández, General Manager of AC Hotel San Juan Condado.

“San Juan is one of the Caribbean’s largest and most busy cities with an energetic urban culture. With its prime location, harmonious approach to modern design and thoughtful service, we feel the AC Hotels by Marriott brand will fit perfectly with this cosmopolitan and culturally diverse city.”

The hotel features 233 guestrooms, including 46 suites; lounge restaurant; fitness centre; business centre; and a rooftop bar and swimming pool.

The property is located five miles from Luis Munoz Marin Airport and in proximity to the city of Old San Juan.

