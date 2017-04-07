Five Reasons to Visit the Cayman Islands this Spring

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Friday April 7, 2017 – Whether traveling solo, with friends, a significant other, or looking for an easy getaway with the family in tow, here are the top five reasons to pack your bags and visit the Cayman Islands this spring.

1.

The Island at Camana Bay, the New Urbanist mixed-use community by Dart Real Estate.

Grand Cayman’s destination-within-the-destination includes more than 40 dining, shopping and entertainment venues, and plays host to more than 600 community events each year – including a live music series which aims at promoting and showcasing Cayman’s local talents.

Play

Camana Bay is the perfect recreational must-visit for the young and young-at-heart. From quiet garden hideaways and monthly Tai Chi classes, to playfully splashing in the fountains or enjoying a panoramic view of Grand Cayman atop its 75-foot observation tower, Camana Bay’s leisure offerings complement every trip to the Cayman Islands.

Dine

Camana Bay’s varied dining offerings meet you on the go, for a sit-down meal, or to interact directly with the chef. Choose from a variety of fresh squeezed juices at Jessie’s Juice Bar; made-from-scratch gelato at Gelato & Co.; flaky croissants and fresh bread at Petit Paris French Bakery, the first patisserie on Grand Cayman; or enjoy a sit-down meal at one of Camana Bay’s signature restaurants. From interactive teppanyaki right on the waterfront at Mizu Asian Bistro + Bar, to live music and seasonal farm-to-table cuisine at Abacus, Camana Bay’s restaurants showcase the destination’s global influences through local flavor and flair.

Experience

From cottage industry creations to thoughtful mementos that are uniquely Caymanian, the “All About Local” guide makes the hunt for an authentic piece of the islands that much more fulfilling. On Wednesdays, take a stroll through the Farmers and Artisans Market or take The Flavour Tour – a guided dining adventure featuring local ingredients at Camana Bay’s signature restaurants.

2.

Slow Food Day with Michelin-rated Chef Clare Smyth

On April 8, locals and visitors alike come together to celebrate Grand Cayman’s home-grown food scene. This year, the event features the UK’s most acclaimed female chef, Clare Smyth, MBE. The day will include a farm-to-table tasting market and a harvest dinner. Fun fact: Chef Clare Smyth is the only female chef to retain three Michelin stars as the head chef at one of London’s top restaurants.

3.

Chef Clare Smyth Takes Cayman

Join Chef Clare Smyth for a pop-up restaurant experience at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa. The weeklong event includes a range of epicurean delights from intimate tasting dinners to an outstanding gala finale.

4.

Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

There’s a fresh breeze blowing through Grand Cayman, and it has a name: Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa. The island’s first-ever boutique resort and the first new hotel on-island in a decade features spectacular architecture and stellar ocean views. Set right on the world-famous Seven Mile Beach, soak up the sun, enjoy fresh local fare and pamper yourself with a euphoric spa treatment.

5.

Sea Turtles

During May and June, sea turtles mate and the females swim ashore to lay their eggs on the quiet beaches of Little Cayman. The Marine Turtle Research Conservation Program offers volunteer programs to walk the beaches, spot and protect turtle nests.

