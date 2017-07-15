Football superstar Messi Chooses Antigua For Honeymoon

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, Saturday July 15, 2017 – Barcelona football ace Lionel Messi recently chose to spend some of his first days as a married man in Antigua and Barbuda.
He tied the knot with childhood sweeheart and mother of his two sons, Antonella Roccuzzo, in their native Argentina on June 30, before flying to the twin-island nation to enjoy a luxurious honeymoon last week.
And while they stayed in a super-private villa on Harbour Beach, Jumby Bay , they shared part of the experience with fans on social media – including the time spent with their children and a surprise visit from teammate Luis Suarez and his family.
Messi returned home to Barcelona this week and is turning his attention to pre-season training.
