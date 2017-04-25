Four Caribbean Resorts Among World’s Best Honeymoon Hotels

GEORGIA, USA, Tuesday April 25, 2017 – With wedding season fast approaching, CNN’s Krisanne Fordham set out to find 25 of the world’s best honeymoon hotels, with selections to suit most tastes from the purely romantic to the exciting and adventurous.

Four Caribbean properties – all encapsulating the romantic getaway concept – caught the travel writer’s eye: Cap Juluca in Anguilla, Belmond La Semanna in St Martin, The Caves in Jamaica, and Dominica’s Secret Bay.

Here’s what she had to say about each:

Cap Juluca (Anguilla)

Set upon the powder-white sand and turquoise-blue water of Maundays Bay, this intimate boutique hotel is one of the island’s most popular honeymoon (and wedding) destinations.

And it’s no wonder: everything about the resort feels intimate and magical, from its domed, Moorish villas to its ocean-facing Blue restaurant, situated mere steps from the ocean.

Romantic activities include horseback rides along the beach at sunset and private candlelit dinners under the stars.

Belmond La Samanna (St Martin)

Built upon the unspoiled shores of Baie Longue, Belmond La Samanna makes for a low-key but luxurious honeymoon destination.

The resort has something for every couple, whether it’s a champagne sunset cruise, an art exhibition or a jet-skiing excursion on the Dutch side of the island.

Though every room and suite at La Samanna is a dream, its eight Mediterranean-style villas –perched atop a cliff overlooking the beach — offer the most privacy (and best views).

The Caves (Negril, Jamaica)

With its breezy, bohemian vibe and dramatic cliffside setting, the adults-only Caves hotel is considered one of Jamaica’s most romantic escapes.

Its 11 colourful cottages and suites are built along lush, foliage-lined paths and dramatic seaside cliffs carved with stairways leading down into the ocean.

Property highlights include a lovely Aveda mini-spa perched above the water, a romantic bar built inside of a grotto and dining in the al fresco gazebo.

But what you’re here for is the famous cave dinner — a private, five-course dinner set inside a cave that’s lit up with dozens of flickering candles.

Secret Bay (Dominica)

With just eight bungalows hidden amid thick, jungle-like foliage on the face of a cliff looking over the ocean, Secret Bay feels as if it were built specifically for honeymooners.

Bungalows are equipped with so many luxurious features — hammocks, plunge pools, sundecks, personal libraries, chef’s kitchens — there’s not a single reason for you to leave.

But you must, if only to watch the sun set over the Caribbean Ocean from the gorgeous Vetiver Sunset Deck.

Mexico earned two places on CNN’s list with The Resort at Pedregal in Cabo San Lucas, and Marquis Los Cabos Resort & Spa in San José del Cabo.

The region had plenty of competition from resorts in the Maldives, France, Kenya, Italy, India Marrakech, Thailand, Utah and California in mainland USA, Hawaii, New Zealand, Brazil, Bora Bora, Australia, Tanzania and Vietnam.

