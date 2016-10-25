Four Seasons Anguilla Debuts Just In Time For The Holiday Season

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest



THE VALLEY, Anguilla, Tuesday October 25, 2016 – One of the Caribbean’s finest beachfront resorts is now reopened with a new name and a new attitude.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla, rebranded from the Viceroy Anguilla, opened last Thursday on the southwest of the island.

It is Four Seasons’ second Caribbean property, joining sister property Four Seasons Resort Nevis.

Original interiors by Kelly Wearstler have been enhanced with Four Seasons touches, while Gabellini Sheppard Associates have redesigned the resort’s restaurants. Special attention has been paid to lighting design, with Bouyea & Associates charged with creating an updated look throughout. In all, more than US$10 million was spent in preparation for the resort’s debut as a Four Seasons.

“The moment you arrive in Anguilla, you feel like you belong here thanks to the warmth of the Anguillan people and the easy-going island lifestyle,” says General Manager Ilse Harley, who leads a team of 500 highly experienced Four Seasons veterans and local staff.

“We are all so excited to introduce our guests to our island home, and to showing off our newly refreshed resort to the many people who return here each year.”

Set on 35 acres of prime beachfront property overlooking Meads and Barnes Bays on the north side of the island, Four Seasons Resort Anguilla has 181 accommodations options ranging from deluxe rooms to five-bedroom villas; five restaurants and lounges; a beachfront spa; a fitness centre that includes a gym, the island’s only regulation-size basketball court as well as a rock climbing area; and three heated outdoor pools.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)