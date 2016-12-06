Global Hospitality Brand Marriott Hotel Coming To Antigua And Barbuda

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest



ST JOHN’S, Antigua, Tuesday December 6, 2016 – Marriott International will expand its portfolio in the Caribbean with the latest addition from the brand’s Autograph Collection coming to the shores of the island of Antigua.

The estimated US$40 million Coconut Beach Resort by Marriott which broke ground last week, will be situated just two miles west of the island’s capital, St. John’s, and a convenient six miles west of the airport.

The Marriott development is a venture of Leisure World Hotels Limited, which is jointly and equally owned by Sand Dollar Limited and Propertyvest, whose investors comprise some of Antigua’s most notable real estate developers. The new hotel rests on the location of the former Coconut Beach Club, property owned by Leisure World Hotels Limited, which closed indefinitely in 2015 and was slated for demolition in anticipation of this project.

Coconut Beach Resort by Marriott will comprise of 40 high-end condominiums and a 70 room five star hotel with modern water features, eco-friendly amenities and a sustainable facility design throughout the property.

The plan will ensure that the property will fit in-line with Antigua and Barbuda’s reputation as providing the quality to attract guests in an incredibly competitive market. Coconut Beach Resort by Marriott will cater to the top-end, and will appeal to those in the leisure and business market, with associated upscale services.

The Coconut Beach Resort by Marriott is expected to take 24 months to construct.

Marriott’s Director of Development for the Caribbean and Latin America, Bojan Kumer said the Autograph Collection would be “a strong addition to the current tourism landscape in the region and this project will endorse Antigua and Barbuda’s position as the international gateway to the eastern Caribbean”.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)