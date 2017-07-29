Gran Melia Puerto Rico to Be Rebranded

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Saturday July 29, 2017 – Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts has announced that its Puerto Rico retreat will be rebranded as Meliá Coco Beach.

Previously part of the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts family, the resort will undergo renovations this year to transition to a different brand within the Meliá Hotels International portfolio.

Over the upcoming months, Meliá Coco Beach will adopt Meliá-branded services and amenities including its premium service concept, THE LEVEL. The renovations will take place in various phases to refresh the different areas of the hotel. The current food and beverage offerings will also be updated and will include a buffet restaurant, a steakhouse and a Japanese-Peruvian fusion restaurant along with old favorites such as Pasion by Myrta offering Puerto Rican cuisine. Meliá Coco Beach will also feature a refurbished convention center with state of the art technology suitable for a wide variety of meetings and events slated to open December 2017.

“We are excited to watch our beautiful Puerto Rico property evolve and transform into Meliá Coco Beach,” said Raul Alvarez, Director of Operations. “With its passion for service, exceptional culinary experiences and activities for a wide mix of travelers, the Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand will be the perfect fit for guests looking to experience a combination of beachside relaxation and local culture.”

Meliá Coco Beach will upgrade 120 rooms to become part of THE LEVEL, along with six pool garden villas and a lounge that is exclusive to THE LEVEL guests. This premium service is available to everyone and is recommended for those seeking superior amenities and facilities such as private restaurant for breakfast, check-in and check-out lounge, preferential bookings at restaurants, Concierge Service, complimentary snacks and beverage throughout the day, upscale amenities in-room including THE LEVEL bathrobe with slippers.

