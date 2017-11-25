Grenada Attracting More Luxury Cruise Brands

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, Saturday November 25, 2017 – As Grenada looks forward to strong projected growth for the 2017/18 cruise season, tourism officials are particularly enthusiastic about the luxury brands coming to the destination.

Earlier this month, Grenada welcomed two inaugural luxury cruise ship calls, from the Viking Sea and MS Europa 2.

Viking Cruises is a luxury brand that was for the second consecutive year, named the #1 Ocean Cruise Line by Travel + Leisure readers in the World’s Best Awards 2017. The Viking Sea, which made its inaugural call on November 2, has a passenger capacity of 930 and crew capacity of 550.

Then, on November 14, the MS Europa 2 called at the Melville Street Cruise Terminal, with a passenger capacity of 516 and a crew capacity of 370. The Germany-based Hapag Lloyd Cruise Ship has been awarded the highest distinction as the only 5-stars-plus cruise ship worldwide in the new edition of the Berlitz Cruising & Cruise Ships 2018 guide.

Commenting on the inaugural calls from the luxury cruise lines, the Grenada Tourism Association’s CEO Patricia Maher said the destination was delighted to be attracting those high-end, smaller cruise ships.

“It is a testament to the high quality experiences offered on island from personalized chocolate tours to delicious rum tasting, to our adventure tours on land and sea and to our warm and friendly people who welcome the guests wholeheartedly,” she said.