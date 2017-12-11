Grenada is Caribbean Destination of the Year

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, Monday December 11, 2017 – Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean, is ending the year on a high note with more international recognition.

The tri-island destination which includes Carriacou and Petite Martinique is celebrating after capturing two prestigious titles in the Caribbean Journal’s Travel Awards 2017. Grenada was named ‘Destination of the Year 2017’ while Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) Patricia Maher was named Caribbean Tourism Director of the Year 2017.

Grenada was chosen thanks to one of the fastest growth rates in the Caribbean, a surge in hotel development – with properties like the Kimpton Kawana Bay and Silversands in the pipeline – and a new branding push to bring travelers to a place that has long been one of the Caribbean’s most underrated destinations.

“I wish to thank the GTA team who have been working hard to ensure that the world discovers and enjoys our islands. We appreciate all our public and private stakeholders who work along with us to create memorable experiences and the Grenadian people for their warm hospitality,” Maher said.

Grenada was also recently featured in several major publications. Travel and Leisure Magazine recognized the destination as number three out of the 50 best places to travel in 2018.

Additionally, mic.com featured Grenada as one of 26 best places to travel in 2018.