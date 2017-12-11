Grenada is Caribbean Destination of the Year

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, Monday December 11, 2017 – Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean, is ending the year on a high note with more international recognition.

The tri-island destination which includes Carriacou and Petite Martinique is celebrating after capturing two prestigious titles in the Caribbean Journal’s Travel Awards 2017. Grenada was named ‘Destination of the Year 2017’ while Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) Patricia Maher was named Caribbean Tourism Director of the Year 2017.

Grenada was chosen thanks to one of the fastest growth rates in the Caribbean, a surge in hotel development – with properties like the Kimpton Kawana Bay and Silversands in the pipeline – and a new branding push to bring travelers to a place that has long been one of the Caribbean’s most underrated destinations.

“I wish to thank the GTA team who have been working hard to ensure that the world discovers and enjoys our islands. We appreciate all our public and private stakeholders who work along with us to create memorable experiences and the Grenadian people for their warm hospitality,” Maher said.

Members of the Grenada Tourism Authority team.

 

Grenada was also recently featured in several major publications. Travel and Leisure Magazine recognized the destination as number three out of the 50 best places to travel in 2018.

Additionally, mic.com featured Grenada as one of 26 best places to travel in 2018.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)

  • Pierre de Fermor

    LA PAGERIE IN CARRIACOU :
    I once found a place, far away, cute and savagely zen, a spacious and charming French colonial villa dressed amongst an exuberant display of tropical foliage and colored flowers, nestled there right over a private sand and coral stone cove lining a turquoise blue sea.
    La Pagerie in Carriacou; Second to Paradise!

    “La Pagerie” is the name, and High North Nature Park is the location, on the tiny and authentic, still unknown island of Carriacou, the most southern isle of the Grenadines Archipelago, a true sailing paradise in the Caribbean Sea.

    Nutmeg, Pepper, Ginger, Vanilla and Cinnamon, these are the spice names of the five en-suite bedrooms that open their louvered shutters to gardens that blaze purple, violet, red and orange bougainvillaes among light and dark green coconut and palm trees mixed with white and pink oleanders, topped by massive gumbo and tamarind trees. Then the sea, right under, captivates the eye: Alternate layers of light blue, marine blue and green celadon, encircling faraway islands sprinkled on th marine vastness. Exhilarating, simply exhilarating…

    Here comes the beach deck: Long chairs and long drinks… The caribbean sun, shaded by the frangipani trees… The birds around, sparrow hawks and pelicans over the quiet waters, flycatchers, jacanas and mocking birds, and the ever dancing hummingbirds vibrating around the flower shrubs… A few parrots, unique survivors of human predators, now protected within the nature park that homes La Pagerie, visit from time to time, circling the immense sky above, then landing on one of the pergolas to be admired, no doubt.

    Time for a bath in the warm seawater : Spectacular coral reefs encircle a natural sandy cove ideal for safe swimming. Just look under, and meet clouds of colored tropical fish species, and the occasional lobster, awaiting to feed you for diner, barbecued with garlic butter…

    Verandas all around the villa provide an agreeable shade, and the tradewinds naturally temper the atmosphere at all times through louvered windows. A large sun and pool deck continues the spacious living room towards the sea…Zen, fantastically zen.

    Oooops I forgot to talk about the island itself. Its spectacular and desertic sand beaches : Anse Laroche at a walking distance, Paradise beach where fishermen will sail you to Sandy Island just a few cables away, Petit Carenage, and others. Its restaurants, unexpensive and colorful, offering wide arrays of local fish and lobster meals. Its beach bars, sometimes offering local music, stealbands aud guitar. Its people, discreet and friendly, always helpfull.

    All is said :Enjoy !

    Carriacou… Unspoiled and still unknown : For you, the happy few, “to get away from it all “ !

    Pierre de Fermor