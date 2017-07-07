Grenada Expands Offerings with New Tours and Attractions

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, Friday July 7, 2017— Grenada is gearing up for the next winter season with innovative products to inspire and delight first time and repeat visitors.

The three‐island destination of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique is offering a number of new tours that range from lively to relaxed to sensual experiences.

The new ‘Savour the Spice’ tour introduces Grenada’s spices and culinary delights to the visitor. Visitors can either savour the best food in the city, enjoy local beverages, travel the countryside and expand their palate, or have a private session to learn and participate in the preparation of a traditional three-course authentic Grenadian meal.

Another new soft adventure tour is the Grenada High Wire Challenge, a canopy obstacle course set in the mystic rain forest. To cool down afterwards, you can take a plunge in the refreshing Seven Sister’s waterfall to complete this eco escape. Grenada offers more than ten hiking trails where you can explore the flora, fauna and lush vegetation of the island.

The new Hidden Treasure Tours offer hikes to discover some of Grenada’s well-kept natural secrets along the northern terrain. They cater to various endurance levels and take visitors to hidden waterfalls and breathtaking ridges.

Product Development Manager at the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), Kirl Grant-Hoschtialek said her association encourages local entrepreneurship to create memorable experiences for visitors and locals, utilizing Grenada’s natural and man-made assets to offer quality horticultural, historical, land or water based activities.

“We know that visitors today want to experience, explore, connect with locals and there is no better way than taking a tour with a local guide, taxi or tour operator to learn about our lifestyle and the people,” she said, adding that the GTA is happy to support new project ideas through information sharing, licensing and promotion through its digital platforms.

