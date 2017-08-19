Grenada Records “Promising” Increase in Tourism Arrivals

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, Saturday August 19, 2017 — Stay over visitor arrivals in Grenada are up five per cent overall for the first half of 2017.

A breakdown of that increase shows that, compared to figures for the same period last year, the Spice Isle saw an increase of 10 per cent in arrivals from the United States, nine per cent from Canada, seven per cent from the Caribbean and a whopping 33 per cent in arrivals from Germany, according to Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) data.

“We are happy with the growth in arrivals for the first half of the year when compared to last year, as it shows our robust and creative efforts in marketing the destination, is paying dividends,” said chief executive officer of the GTA.

While the arrival projections for the next winter cruise season 2017/18 are 27 per cent higher than the actual figures for last season, the Ministry of Tourism and the GTA are continuing to be proactive.

A top-level delegation of the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) was invited to the islands, the GTA said, and those meetings provided key insights which it is moving to capitalize on.

While official figures for Carnival 2017 are not yet in, preliminary predictions from airport arrivals and data collection show it was a bumper season. According to the Minister for Tourism & Civil Aviation Clarice Modeste-Curwen, “Spice Mas 2017 is showing to have provided a further boost to Grenada’s image as not only being one of sun, sea and sand but also as one of the safest destinations in the world to have fun”.

