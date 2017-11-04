Grenada in Top 10 Hot Global Destinations to Travel to in 2018

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, Saturday November 4, 2017 – Grenada has been recognized by the prestigious Wall Street Journal newspaper as one of the “10 hot destinations to travel to in 2018” in the world.

The Spice Isle was sixth on the list along with places like Shangai, Madagascar and the Faroe Islands. About Grenada, the article noted: “On the southern edge of the Caribbean hurricane belt—hit by only three storms in 50 years—it’s flourishing while many of its neighbors rebuild. In the spring, Silversands resort will bring minimalist luxury to the island’s southwestern tip, with 43 suites, nine villas and the region’s longest pool.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) Patricia Maher was delighted with the latest recognition for the island.

“With the charming personality of the people and the great stories to be shared, we know we have got what it takes to create wonderful—and delicious—memories for our visitors,” she said.

“It is great to be recognized by the Wall Street Journal as a “hot destination” and we welcome everyone to experience the Spice of the Caribbean for themselves.”

Grenada was also recently named by the Caribbean Journal website as the ‘Caribbean Capital of Chocolate.’ That accolade wais partially a result of Grenada’s four chocolate producing companies: The Grenada Chocolate Company; Crayfish Bay Estate; Diamond Chocolate Factory; and Belmont Estate.

The article stated: “It’s no surprise, then, that a place called the Spice Isle would produce some of the globe’s most exciting cocoa — and some of its best chocolate.”

