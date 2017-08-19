Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club Could Have Bermuda’s First Ever Casino

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Saturday August 19, 2017 – An international casino entertainment company is trying to open Bermuda’s first ever casino at the Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club in the island’s capital.

Century Casinos has submitted a licence application jointly with local company Hamilton Properties Limited, which owns the hotel that features 400 rooms, 45 suites, 13 junior suites, four restaurants, a spa, retail, 15,000 square feet of meeting space and a beach club with a beach exclusive for hotel guests.

There are currently no casinos in Bermuda.

If Century Casinos and Hamilton Properties get the green light for a casino licence, the establishment will have approximately 12,000 square feet of gaming space and will feature 17 gaming tables, 200 slot machines and an automated roulette machine on its main casino floor, high limit area and salon privé.

