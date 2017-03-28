Here’s A Caribbean Seafood Festival You Shouldn’t Miss

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, March 28, 2017 – One of the premier culinary festivals in the Caribbean, the 10th annual Festival Del Mar in Anguilla, is a must for any foodie – especially those with a penchant for seafood. Local lobster features prominently, as do crab, crayfish, octopus (sea cat), fried fish, and grilled fish of many varieties.

Festival Del Mar, celebrated on Easter weekend – April 15 and 16 – offers visitors a window into Anguilla’s unique cultural traditions. It commemorates Anguilla’s seafaring heritage and celebrates all things of the sea in the beautiful fishing village of Island Harbour, located on the eastern tip of the island.

This little fishing village has remained largely untouched by tourism and still maintains its local vibe, with colorful boats bobbing in the blue harbour and a fishing pier jutting out to catch schooners and fishing boats, much as it was in the early 1900s.

Traditional cooking and culinary competitions, deep sea fishing competitions, swimming races, volley ball exhibitions and crab races are all on the menu for this fun-filled celebration, along with two days of live music and boat racing, the island’s national pastime.

This year will see the addition of a waterpark along with a wading pool for children.

The atmosphere is casual and visitors are invited to wear their swimsuits in case they want to take a dip in the sea. There are also plenty of tented areas for lounging out of the sun and domino games are played throughout the afternoons.

The musical headliner will be gospel and country artist Pat Ross who has drawn crowds to the festival in previous years.

