Hospitality-Branding Programme Adds Grenadian Resort to Collection

St GEORGE’S, Grenada, Saturday August 12, 2017 – Preferred Residence, a worldwide hospitality-branding programme for luxury shared ownership resorts offered by Interval International, has added The Point at Petite Calivigny in Grenada to its collection of distinct properties.

The upscale mixed-use resort, located on nine acres, will include two-bedroom condominiums and three-bedroom stand-alone villas with scenic views of Calivigny Island, Hog Island, and the Woburn Bay marine sanctuary.

The condominiums will be built around a free-form pool and yoga pavilion to provide the ambiance of privacy similar to a small village. The villas will feature a sophisticated modern style with spacious living and dining areas, hand-crafted furniture, fully equipped open kitchens, private patio, and infinity pool.

The resort will be built in two phases, with the first phase slated for completion later this year. Phase one will include a three-meal waterfront restaurant, indoor/outdoor gym, deep-water marina, and boat dock. Among the additional planned amenities as part of phase two are a 60-room hotel, beach club/restaurant, sky bar and lounge, as well as a health spa.

“This exceptional property is an exciting addition to the Preferred Residences portfolio,” said Neil Kolton, Interval’s director of resort sales and service for the Caribbean.

“Consumers who purchase a fractional ownership interest at The Point at Petite Calivigny will enjoy the authentic vacation experience for which Grenada is renowned, as well as the personal service they can expect from a Preferred Residences member resort.”

Dr Christopher C. Ashby, director of Chanson D’Argent Holdings Development Limited, developer of the resort, said shared ownership has proven to be a successful business model in several of the Caribbean’s most popular travel destinations.

“After many years of involvement in Grenada’s residential real-estate market, we recognized a need for more diversification in the island’s tourism product. We are confident that The Point at Petite Calivigny provides the optimal mix of luxury and flexibility to fit the lifestyle of today’s affluent leisure travelers,” he said.

