Hotel Company to Operate Antigua’s Jolly Beach Resort

TORONTO, Canada, Saturday August 19, 2017 – Blue Diamond Resorts, the Caribbean’s fastest-growing hotel company, will be taking over the management and operation of Antigua’s largest all-inclusive resort, the 464-room Jolly Beach Resort & Spa, from the beginning of next month.

“We look forward to bringing our operations to the beautiful Island of Antigua, and to applying our management experience to this popular resort,” said Jordi Pelfort, Managing Director of Blue Diamond Resorts.

This will be Blue Diamond’s first resort on Antigua and Barbuda. The Toronto-based company has several brands in the Caribbean, including Royalton Luxury Resorts, Chic by Royalton, Grand Lido Negril, Memories Resorts & Spa and Starfish Resorts.

Jolly Beach Resort & Spa is set on Jolly Beach, and is enveloped by 40 acres of lush tropical garden and greenery. The resort offers guests a selection of accommodations in six categories, several dining options, daily tennis and dance lessons, kayak races, and a wellness centre.

