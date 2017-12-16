Hurricane-Battered Puerto Rico Now Officially Open For Tourism

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Saturday December 16, 2017 – Puerto Rico is open for tourism as it kicks-off its winter season on December 20, and just in time for the holidays.

More than 100 hotels are open and operating. More than four thousand restaurants are taking orders and serving up delicious cuisine. Major tourism attractions Island-wide have been cleaned up and restored, according to the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC), the official governing body of the tourism industry.

“It’s been the continued collaboration with Governor Ricardo Rosselló’s team and tourism industry partners that has resulted in tremendous progress and we’re thrilled to be officially open for tourism,” said José Izquierdo, Executive Director of the PRTC.

“Tourism is a vital contributor to the Island’s economy, so reaching these milestones not only will help build a stronger, better Puerto Rico, but showcases the resiliency in our people and destination.”

Detailing the improvements since Hurricane Maria significantly impacted the country, the PRTC said all airports are fully operational, with approximately 70 flights per day across 27 different major commercial airlines. San Juan International airport (SJU) continues to have daily nonstop service from 17 major airports in mainland US. Additional nonstop flights are operating from Canada, Germany, Panama, Colombia, Dominican Republic and other islands from the Caribbean.

Additionally, more than 75 per cent of hotels are operational and taking reservations.

“As first-responders staying at hotels in San Juan prepare to depart, this frees up rooms for travelers. Not only are iconic hotels like El San Juan Hotel re-opening, but new hotels are also opening, like Solace by the Sea in Ponce,” the PRTC said.

As for cruises, close to 60 cruise shore excursions are available.

“These excursions have helped San Juan secure over 70 transit calls from cruise lines through the end of January 2018. Furthermore, 80,000 homeport passengers have embarked from San Juan over the last two months, and 85,000 more are expected to do so through January 31, 2018, proving once again the importance of Puerto Rico as a major Caribbean hub and sightseeing destination,” the tourism company said.

There are also 107 operating tourist attractions across the Island, including major sites like Old San Juan, the Castillo San Felipe del Morro, Cueva Ventana, among others.

A total of 1,673 restaurants in the San Juan area and thousands more across the island are operating.