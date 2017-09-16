After Hurricane Irma, It’s Business as Usual in Puerto Rico

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Saturday September 16, 2107 – Operations related to tourism activity in Puerto Rico are operational following the passage of Hurricane Irma last week, the island’s tourism company says.

Puerto Rico experienced widespread power outages and some minor damage, but at most of its hotels it was “pretty much business as usual”, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company José Izquierdo said.

“Most of our tourist attractions are operational and good to go. We were very much prepared and we were able to weather the storm,” he added.

Service at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and the Rafael Hernández Airport has been re-established, and the island’s cruise port is also fully operational.

The President and CEO of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association (PRHTA), Clarisa Jiménez added that infrastructure such as hotels, attractions, and restaurants, among others, are either working with power generators or electricity supply has been restored.

“Government agencies are working hand in hand with the private sector to complete a general situation assessment,” she said.

“We stand with our Caribbean neighbours at this time, our thoughts and prayers are with them. We will be working in conjunction with the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) to help them restore their lives and communities,” she added.

The CHTA will be enabling a relief fund to help the Caribbean islands affected by Hurricane Irma.

