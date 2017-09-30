Hurricanes Affect MSC Cruises’ Caribbean Itineraries

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

GENEVA, Switzerland, Saturday September 30, 2017 – The impact recent hurricanes have had on some parts of the Caribbean has forced MSC Cruises to make changes to its Caribbean itineraries.

The Swiss-based cruise company said, however, that it remains committed to the Caribbean as a destination, with the continued operation of four ships over the next months, and the introduction of a fifth ship, MSC Seaside, from December.

“The company has been working closely with officials, governments and other entities in the affected areas of the Caribbean in order to make an appropriate assessment about both existing destinations and those being introduced. Additionally, it will continue to work hand-in-hand with relevant parties to monitor and assess on an ongoing basis the availability of destinations that are not currently accessible,” it said in a statement.

In the meantime, guests sailing in the Caribbean aboard MSC Divina, MSC Fantasia and MSC Seaside will experience an updated array of alternative Caribbean destinations for their cruise vacation. Highlights of updated itineraries, by ship, are as follows:

MSC Divina

MSC Divina, on the three Eastern Caribbean itineraries departing from Miami on September 30, October 14 and October 28 and that formerly included Philipsburg (St Maarten) and San Juan (Puerto Rico), will now cruise the following Western itinerary:

Miami/Florida (USA)

At sea

Montego Bay (Jamaica)

George Town (Cayman Islands)

Costa Maya (Mexico)

At sea

Nassau (Bahamas)

Miami/Florida (USA)

Starting with the itinerary departing from Miami on November 11, on 7-night Eastern Caribbean itineraries, MSC Divina will now call at St John (Antigua and Barbuda), instead of at Philipsburg (St Maarten).

For MSC Divina long-cruises departing from Miami in January and February 2018:

Departing January 3, 2018: the ship will call at Oranjestad (Aruba) and Willemstad (Curaçao) instead of at Road Town/Tortola (British Virgin Islands) and Basseterre (St Kitts & Nevis)

Departing January 25, 2018: San Juan (Puerto Rico) will replace Philipsburg (St Maarten)

Departing February 15, 2018: the ship will call at San Juan (Puerto Rico), Bridgetown (Barbados) and Pointe-a-Pitre (Guadeloupe) instead of at Philipsburg (St Maarten), Road Town/Tortola (British Virgin Islands) and St John (Antigua and Barbuda)

MSC Fantasia: November 25 – March 31, 2018

On the 7-night itineraries from Forte de France (Martinique) and Pointe-a-Pitre (Guadeloupe), MSC Fantasia will now call at La Romana (Dominican Republic), instead of at Road Town/Tortola (British Virgin Islands), and at Basseterre (St Kitts & Nevis), instead of at Roseau (Dominica), while spending an additional day at sea instead of calling at Philipsburg (St Maarten).

MSC Seaside: December 23 – March 17, 2018

On her Eastern Caribbean itineraries departing from Miami, MSC Seaside will now call at St John (Antigua and Barbuda), instead of at Philipsburg (St Maarten).

