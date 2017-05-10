Iconic Waldorf Astoria Expands in the Caribbean

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

VIRGINIA, United States, Wednesday May 10, 2017 – Iconic luxury hotel and resort brand Waldorf Astoria will have what it says is its first new-build resort in the Caribbean in the next three years.

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts has signed a management agreement with Callaloo Cay Antigua for the resort that is scheduled to open in 2020 with 95 guest rooms and 25 branded villas, including beachfront suites and hilltop accommodations.

“Waldorf Astoria Antigua will set a new standard of Caribbean luxury, extending our bespoke True Waldorf Service and first-class accommodations, as well as providing travelers with unforgettable experiences,” said John Vanderslice, global head, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts.

“Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts’ mission is to be the fastest growing, most innovative luxury hotel brand in the world, and hotels like Waldorf Astoria Antigua represent the brand’s commitment to continued expansion and delivering luxury to the world’s most sought after destinations.”

Nestled in a sheltered cove along the southeastern coast of Antigua at Morris Bay Beach, Waldorf Astoria Antigua promises to offer a tranquil escape on a sprawling 30 acres of beachfront as well as a stunning bluff overlooking the Cades Bay.

A five-acre natural park will also be developed as part of the project. The property will also feature a specialty restaurant, a signature bar, waterside dining outlets, a spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness centre.

“We are pleased to embark on this exciting development with Hilton and build a landmark luxury resort in the heart of this island sanctuary,” said Dawood Shah, senior vice president, business development, Callaloo Cay Antigua.

“Hilton’s nearly 100 years of renowned hospitality, combined with the timeless sophistication of Waldorf Astoria, will help position this resort as the finest choice for luxury travel in Antigua and marquis development in global citizenship.”

Waldorf Astoria currently has two resorts – El Conquistador and Las Casitas – in Fajardo, Puerto Rico.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)