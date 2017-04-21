Inaugural Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards For Airlines Pick Few Carriers Serving The Caribbean

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

NEW YORK, USA, Friday April 21, 2017 – The travelling public had their say in the inaugural TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for Airlines, and many major carriers serving the Caribbean failed to secure a place in the Top 10.

British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, American Airlines and Air France were noticeably absent from the world’s best airlines’ list, which was topped by the very popular Emirates.

The 32-year-old United Arab Emirates carrier, which is wholly-owned by the Dubai government, was also recognised for having the best first class and economy seats of all airlines.

Singapore Airlines snagged second place, followed by Azul Brazilian Airlines. JetBlue, more familiar in Caribbean skies, scored fourth place, ahead of Air New Zealand, Korean Air, Japan Airlines, Thai Smile, Alaska Airlines and Garuda Indonesia.

TripAdvisor airline reviews took off in July last year, giving travellers a platform to share their feedback – positive and negative – about all major airlines around the world.

Together with written feedback, participants rated carriers on customer service, value for money, cleanliness, legroom, seat comfort, check-in and boarding, food and beverage, and in-flight entertainment.

The winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings submitted.

Some names familiar in the Caribbean made the Top Low Cost Airlines in Europe list, which was headed by the UK’s Jet2.com, followed by Aegean Airlines (Greece), S7 Airlines (Russia), Monarch (UK), Air Malta, Norwegian, Volotea (Spain), Flybe (UK), Thomson (UK) and TUI Fly (Belgium).

When it came to the top major airlines in Europe, Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot took home the prize.

Coming in at second place was Turkish Airlines, followed by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Lufthansa (Germany), Swiss International Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic Airways (UK), Finnair, Austrian Airlines, Aer Lingus (Ireland) and Icelandair.

Overall, Russia’s Aeroflot took the honour for Best Business Class, while Best Premium Economy Class in the World was won by Air New Zealand.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)