Independence of the Seas Makes Inaugural Visit to Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Saturday November 18, 2017 –Barbados this week got an inaugural call from another cruise ship – this time from Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas.

When the 15-deck cruise ship docked at the Bridgetown Port for the first time on Wednesday, Minister of Tourism and International Transport Richard Sealy said he was extremely delighted that the relationship between Royal Caribbean and Barbados Port Inc. continued to grow from strength to strength.

“This is going to be a good season for the cruise industry in Barbados,” he said. “It’s going to be yet another record-breaking season for us in terms of the number of passengers coming to our shores. We value ourselves as being a top destination because of our hospitality and we intend on maintaining that high level of service persons have become accustomed to.”

The ship had approximately 4,000 guests and 1,430 crew members.

“It’s truly a pleasure for us to be responsible for bringing over 5,000 persons to this beautiful island,” Captain Iv Vidos said.

The luxurious ship, which has been in commission for ten years, houses several boutiques, restaurants, spas, night clubs, sporting facilities, pools, bars and lounges.

