Innovative New Celebrity Edge Cruise Ship to Debut in the Caribbean

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

FLORIDA, United States, Saturday July 22, 2017 – Celebrity Cruises has chosen the Caribbean as the location to introduce the first of four new cruise ships that will sail under Celebrity’s Edge Class banner.

The Celebrity Edge will debut next year with itineraries alternating between weeklong Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings, departing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Eastern Caribbean voyages will visit San Juan, Puerto Rico; Tortola, BVI; and St Maarten. Western Caribbean cruises will take passengers to Key West, Florida; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Grand Cayman.

The new ship will feature several innovations for the cruise line and for the wider cruise industry. Among the first-at-sea inventions will be a moveable deck and cabins with “balcony” spaces that can transform from outside to inside.

Weighing in at 117,000 gross registered tons, Celebrity Edge and her sister ships will have a double passenger capacity of 2,900 people, making them larger than the line’s Millennium-class ships but slightly smaller than those in the Solstice Class.

All four ships are being built in France. The second ship, Celebrity Beyond, is scheduled to launch in spring 2020, while the two as yet unnamed ships will sail in 2021 and 2022.

According to a Cruise Critic review, one of the most innovative features passengers will find on Celebrity Edge will be a moveable deck, dubbed the Magic Carpet by the company. This tennis-court sized deck is cantilevered off the side of the ship and can move up and down, all the way from the bottom at Deck 2 and up to Deck 16. Its function will vary depending at which level it is placed.

When stationed at Deck 2 level, the Magic Carpet will serve as a throughway for passengers getting on and off tender boats, as they will be able to walk directly from the ship onto the Magic Carpet and then onto the tender without any need for ramps or stairs. This especially benefits mobility challenged passengers.

The Magic Carpet will also be stationed either on Deck 5 as an al fresco extension to a raw bar restaurant there, or on Deck 14 where it will serve as a location for happy hours and late-night parties.

At dinner, the Magic Carpet will become an alternative restaurant on Deck 16, with a theme that changes daily. One night passengers might be treated to a lobster bake, the next bubbles and barbecue.

The new ship will also debut several new cabin classes, as well as Celebrity’s first cabins for solo travellers. One of the cabin classes, the Infinite Veranda, is another first for ocean-going vessels.

Designed to blend indoor with outdoor, Infinite Verandas make the balcony a part of the overall cabin with bi-fold doors that can be either completely closed creating a true balcony or left open, creating a sunlit indoor area that adds about 23 percent more space to the room . The balcony features a floor-to-ceiling window that can be opened when the bi-fold doors are closed, creating a “real” balcony feel. When the bi-fold doors are open and the window is closed, the entire section is air-conditioned, giving passengers an outdoor view with the comfort of A/C.

Celebrity Edge’s public spaces include the pool deck, referred to as the Resort Deck, and The Rooftop Garden, a unique space that combines the popular top-deck Lawn Club found on the Solstice-class ships with the Rooftop Terrace that is popular on Millennium-class ships.

The Resort Deck features two-story windows with chaise lounges positioned about them facing out to sea. The deck’s large pool is flanked by sculptural trees and two Jacuzzis that overlook the deck below. Six private, for-fee cabanas are also available.

The Rooftop Garden is an area filled with live greenery and fabricated tree sculptures that double as seats for musical performers. During the day The Rooftop Garden will host yoga and various games and activities. At night, passengers will be offered live music and “A Taste of Film,” a movie/dining combo.

As with all other Celebrity ships, Celebrity Edge will feature an adults-only Solarium.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)