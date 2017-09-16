How the Islands of The Bahamas Are Doing Post-Irma

NASSAU, Bahamas, Saturday September 15, 2017 – While efforts to rebuild some of the islands in the Bahamas hardest hit by Hurricane Irma continue, its major tourism centres are back to business as normal after mainly cosmetic clean-ups.

As of Tuesday, all airports in The Bahamas were open and both international and domestic service resumed. Major hotels in the capital, Nassau have already welcomed guests began calling at ports in The Bahamas the following day. Recreational marinas also reopened after reporting mostly no damage.

The Bahamas’ main tourism product in areas such as Nassau and Paradise Island, Grand Bahama Island and the Out Islands was unharmed. Damage from Irma was limited to portions of the southern islands, ranging from mostly cosmetic in places such as Crooked Island, Inagua and Mayaguana, to major structural damage on Ragged Island. Assessment of Acklins Island continues.

“We are thankful that The Bahamas has generally weathered the storm well, but we continue to evaluate the conditions across all of our islands as we gather information from hotels, attractions and partners,” said Joy Jbrilu, Director General at the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation.

Officials provided specific details about the country’s tourism product:

HOTELS

The majority of hotels and resorts throughout The Bahamas are operating as usual or are expected to reopen on their regularly scheduled dates. Many hotels in the Out Islands close annually after the summer season for maintenance. Reservation holders are encouraged to contact their respective hotels for more information.

Nassau and Paradise Island

Hotels on Nassau and Paradise Island were not damaged. Atlantis, Paradise Island, Baha Mar Resort and Casino, Breezes Bahamas, Melia Nassau Beach Resort, One&Only Ocean Club and Warwick Paradise Island are among the hotels open and hosting guests.

Grand Bahama Island

Grand Bahama hotels are expected to reopen today, including Grand Lucayan, Pelican Bay Hotel and Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach.

AIRPORTS

Nassau and Paradise Island

Airlines have resumed operating inbound and outbound international and domestic flights at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) in Nassau.

Grand Bahama Island

While airlines are operating international flights out of Grand Bahama International Airport, US Customs and Border Pre-Clearance is currently unavailable and will be reinstated at a later date.

Out Islands

International service has resumed from Exuma International Airport in The Exumas and Marsh Harbour Airport in The Abacos. Travelers should continue to check with carriers for schedule updates, as some carriers have added additional services.

SEAPORTS

The Port of Nassau and the Freeport Harbour are open for business. Cruise lines from the US will resume sailing to The Bahamas, but reservation holders should check directly with their cruise provider for updates on departures and itineraries Baleària Bahamas Express and Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line resumed service from yesterday.

