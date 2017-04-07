Jamaica To Get 1,000 More Hotel Rooms This Year

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Friday April 7, 2017 – Jamaica’s hotel room capacity will increase by more than 1,000 during the course of this year.

And Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says the total investments in the rooms are well in excess of US$1 billion.

Among the hotels that will provide new rooms are the Azul Beach Resort in Negril with 150 rooms; Hideaway at Royalton and Royalton Negril Resort and Spa – 600 rooms; and Sandals Royal Caribbean “Over the Water Villas” in Montego Bay – 12 rooms.

Additionally, The Spanish Court II in Montego Bay, with 124 rooms; Breathless Resort and Spa, Montego Bay, with 150 rooms; and the R Hotel in Kingston, with 58 rooms, will also be added.

Bartlett said that over the next year, construction and renovation of several hotels will also be undertaken.

Among these are the Wyndham and Oceana hotels in Kingston, Oyster Bay in Trelawny and Dragon Bay Hotel in Port Antonio.

“On top of those developments, investment is flowing into the attractions subsector,” Bartlett added.

