Jamaica Hits Record One Million Visitors in Six Months

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Wednesday June 28, 2017 – Jamaica’s tourism reached yet another landmark this month, when the island recorded its one-millionth visitor for the year.

This represents the largest number of arrivals over a six-month period, a feat which tourism officials, including Minister Edmund Bartlett, described as phenomenal.

“This is simply amazing,” Bartlett told tourism stakeholders at the Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, who had gathered for a private ceremony inside the VIP Lounge to commemorate the occasion.

“Never before in our history has this ever happened, and to say we are indeed proud would certainly be putting it mildly.”

The Minister pointed out that “in tandem with this landmark achievement,” the tourism sector also earned in excess of US$1.2 billion for the same period.

“We are very excited about these numbers, because they feed into the growth projections that we have,” he added.

Bartlett added that all projections are currently being exceeded, noting that the last three months have demonstrated “why we no longer celebrate seasons”.

“Not only does this mean a million opportunities for jobs and for earnings, but it also helps to quantify the actual revenue flow in foreign exchange into the country,” he said.

